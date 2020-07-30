JUSTICE, Vanessa Christine, went to be with the Lord July 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Harold Clawson; and is survived by her parents, Charles "Chuck" Paul Clawson and Albertina "Tina" Christine Clawson; husband, Charles Philip "Phil" Justice; sons, Micah and his wife, Hannah and Joshua and his wife, Kristina. She also is survived by stepsons, Charles Jr. and John, along with John's wife, Peggy. Vanessa is survived by five grandchildren, Hannah, Olivia, Tekoah, Abigail and Johnathan, who were her pride and joy in her final years of life. Born May 20, 1954, in Watseka, Illinois, Vanessa grew up traveling the world as a military kid. She had a lifelong love of learning, which she passed on to her children and later her grandchildren. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from National-Louis University and a Master of Education from Virginia State University. She was also an alumna of the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership. She worked as a public school teacher in Moscow, Kansas, Petersburg, Va. and Prince George, Va. Later, she was an education specialist at the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, as well as a tutor at Wyzant. She served on the Hopewell City Council and as Vice Mayor and Mayor of Hopewell. She said her favorite accomplishment as mayor was overseeing the planning of the new Hopewell library. Vanessa's greatest passion in life was serving the Lord, and she ultimately led her entire family to Christ, including her parents, who started a Bible study where she met her husband, Phil. Vanessa was a founding member of the Covenant Bible Fellowship Church in Petersburg, where she served faithfully as a trustee and elder until her death. A brief memorial for family will be held at 2 p.m. at First Congregational Christian Church, 306 Memorial Ave., Hopewell, Va. 23860, and the family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life immediately following in the banquet hall Saturday, August 1, through 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Vanessa's memory to The Gideons International.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases