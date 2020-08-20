KANE, Grace, departed this life peacefully in her Richmond, Virginia home on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Patrick Kane Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle, son-in-law, Tim O'Donnell and granddaughters, Holly, Shannon and Caroline O'Donnell, of Richmond, Va.; and her son, Dr. Patrick Kane, daughter-in-law, Becky and granddaughters, Erin Kennedy and Alisha Ryan, of Pittsburgh, Pa. She is also survived by a loving and attentive niece, Susan Keally Thebarge and husband, Jim; and nephew, Harry Keally. Grace was born in and lived most her life in Pittsburgh, surrounded by a very close-knit group of family and friends. After attending Case Western University, she and Leonard were married in 1953 and she began her career as an executive assistant at United States Steel. She then joined the Howard Hanna Company and was a top realtor throughout her career that she enjoyed for over 30 years. As much as Grace was a very loving, devoted and proud mother to Michelle and Pat, nothing compared to her adoring relationship with her granddaughters. They began as great playmates spending much time together and as time went on, they grew into close friends and confidantes. As a child of the Great Depression, Grace was an incredibly resilient woman who courageously overcame life's challenges and generously shared her wisdom with younger generations. She was admired for her "spunk," was a forward thinker and had an adventurous spirit always open to new experiences like riding Uber! She particularly enjoyed poker with her Cedarfield gang. Grace believed she led a long and very fulfilling life, and her entire family is truly grateful for all the loving care and great advice she always gave and certainly for the opportunity to have shared life's experiences with her. There will be a private family interment in Cavalry Cemetery in Pittsburgh and a Celebration of Life next year when more loved ones can gather safely. Arrangements by John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)
