KAPLAN, Lawrence, of Richmond, died August 25, 2020, at the age of 92 and, as he wanted everyone to know, "It's about time." Born on February 16, 1928 in New York City, Larry grew up in the shadow of Yankee stadium, a Red Sox fan. He attended the Bronx High School of Science. Drafted in 1946 in the aftermath of World War II, he served two years on the USHS Hope out of Fort Mason in San Francisco and made four trips across the Pacific transporting troops home. Discharged in 1948, he hitchhiked across the country to the East Coast and enrolled in Columbia University. He met the love of his life and wife of almost 70 years, Phyllis, who predeceased him by a mere three months. Soon thereafter, they left on a six-month sojourn to France and Italy. Thus began a life-long love of travel and particularly of France, a country he never lost a chance to visit and yet never could speak the language, although he tried, much to the amusement of his wife and all French people. After months of travel, they returned to the States and he began his career in the world of Mad MenNYC advertising in the 1950s eventually making his way 62 years ago to Richmond, where he worked with Cargill, Wilson & Acree and Clinton E. Frank before opening his own agency, Lawrence Kaplan Advertising. He is survived by his three daughters, Amy (Michael) Lamb of Atlanta, Janie (Dennis Byrd) Kaplan of Richmond and Meredith (Pete) Hayden of Sydney, Australia who all absolutely adored him and will miss him ferociously. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Katherine and Ally Lamb and Lauren Byrd Moody; and many nieces and nephews. Later in life he cherished his trips to Australia. He loved opera. He liked bad food (his granddaughters loved that about him). He was fond of pointing out the seedy side of life from the car to his daughters as they drove through sketchy areas. He loved NYC and Paris and San Francisco, cities with so much going on there was no time to sleep. Yet, ironically, the man loved to sleep. He could take a nap on a picket fence and admired others who could do the same. He loved dogs deeply. His preferred and cultivated image of himself was cantankerous, contrarian and anti-social, which was a big joke because to everyone who knew him he was easygoing with an incredible sense of humor and plain fun to be with. He could discuss any subject with great intelligence, even if he knew nothing about it, but for the most part he really did know a lot, sometimes amazingly so. A memorial service for both Larry and Phyllis will be held at a later date when travel is easier.