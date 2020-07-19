KASKO, Edward Michael, 88, of Henrico, died peacefully on June 24, 2020. He was predeceased by Catherine (Bache), his wife of 57 years, in 2015; and by Joseph Kosko, his brother, in 2014. He is survived by his sons, Michael and James; daughters-in-law, Jan-Maloy and Rebecca; and granddaughters, Kendall (Casey), Abigail, Stephanie and Katelyn. Raised in Linden, New Jersey, a native son of immigrant parents, Eddie left the family's small grocery store at 17 for a chance at a baseball career. He spent two seasons in the low minor leagues, then two more years with the U.S. Army Combat Engineers. Life changed when his contract was sold to the new Richmond Virginians franchise; the very next year he would meet Catherine, his future bride, after a game at Parker Field. In 1957, he reached the major leagues and began a nearly four decade career as an all-star player, manager, scout and executive, capped by his induction into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2010. Though baseball would move his "office" to six cities over the years, his heart and his home never left Richmond. A longtime member of Hermitage Country Club, Eddie was an accomplished golfer who also enjoyed running, fishing and swimming. Remarkably, he did all of this while quietly fighting the pain and degenerative effects of hereditary peripheral neuropathy. His professional peers knew him as both a practical joker and one of the smartest baseball minds of his time. Friends will remember a charming storyteller with a quick wit, always generous and humble. To his family he was all of that, but he was also just G-Dada, and nothing made him prouder or happier. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial service will not be held at this time. The family extends their deepest gratitude to Charlotte, Rachel and all of the wonderful staff at Westminster Canterbury for their care and support over the years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy at foundationforpn.org.View online memorial
