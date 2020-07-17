KELLEY, Thomas "Tom"

KELLEY, Thomas "Tom" F. III. It is with heavy hearts that the family of Thomas "Tom" F. Kelley III announces his passing on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the age of 81. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Carol; and their children, Tommy (Pat), Andrea (David) and Jay (Traci). Tom will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Rachael, Quint (Taylor), Luke, Sam, JR, JT and Daniel; and by his sister, Marsha. Tom was predeceased by his twin sister, Gwen. Tom served in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1962. He then began what would become a successful career in banking. He was a member of the Richmond Masonic Lodge No. 10, ACCA Shrine and Richmond Valley of the Scottish Rite. A private interment will be held in memory of Tom. If you wish to make a memorial donation, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

