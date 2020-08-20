KENNY, Jeanne White, passed away on August 14, 2020. Jeanne was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on August 30, 1925, the third child of John Lewis White and Vixella Rucker White. She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis Handley Warren in 1968; her husband, George Paul Kenny in 1994; and her brothers, Philip Ashby White and Barry Rucker White. She is survived by her brother, Lewis Marion White; and her sisters, Polly Pendleton White Adkins and Cary Ellen White Baber. Numerous nieces, nephews, stepchildren and all of their children and grandchildren will miss her devoted attention, unwavering support and keen interest in all of their activities. Jeanne graduated from New London Academy in Bedford, Virginia and then Hollins College in 1947. She was a psychiatric social worker in Lynchburg, Virginia, and an employee of Randolph Macon Woman's College before moving to Richmond in 1950 to start a career at Signet Bank as a commercial credit analyst. Upon retirement, Jeanne and her husband, George, moved to Kilmarnock, Virginia, where they had a happy life with many close friends. She was a member of Indian Creek Yacht Club and Grace Episcopal Church.
