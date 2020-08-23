KEREWICH, Jane Walker (Good), 82, died on August 20, 2020, of cancer. She fought her illness with remarkable courage and calm and with the good-nature, affable personality and positive attitude that were her hallmark attributes. Jane was the daughter of the late John Luther Walker and Katherine Crawford Walker from Roanoke, Virginia and the sister of the late John Luther "Jay" Walker Jr., also from Roanoke. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Eugene L. Kerewich, D.D.S., from Charlottesville, Virginia. She is survived by many family members and friends who loved her immensely, including her nephews, John L. Walker III (Julie) of Richmond, Virginia and Edward B. Walker of Roanoke, Virginia and their children, Luke Walker of Atlanta, Georgia, Strib Walker of New York, New York, Jackson Walker of Roanoke, Virginia and Finn Walker of Roanoke, Virginia; her sister-in-law, Mary Louise Walker Burress (John) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; her stepdaughter, Victoria Kerewich Blackford of Charlottesville, Virginia; her special friend, Richard Lentzsch of Charlottesville, Virginia; and her Crawford cousins who grew up on Brookside Farm in Weyers Cave, Virginia, where Jane had many a good time, and their spouses, children and grandchildren. Born and raised in Roanoke, Jane was a graduate of St. Mary's School and Junior College in Raleigh, North Carolina, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (B.A.) and The University of Virginia (M.Ed.). While she had great affection for all of the educational institutions from which she graduated, she was first and foremost a Wahoo, and her license plate read "A Happy Hoo" for decades. For more than 30 years, Jane taught United States history to middle school students in the public school systems in Roanoke, Rockingham County, Henrico County and, for the last 20 years of her career, in Charlottesville. Jane started the Gifted Program for U.S. history students at Walker Junior High School in Charlottesville, where she taught for many years. She received numerous teaching awards and honors during her career, including the Jack Jouett Chapter of DAR Outstanding Teacher Award in 1982. She was also a past president of the Beta Nu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Teaching Society. Jane loved Charlottesville, where she lived for more than 50 years. She was highly active in the Charlottesville community, serving as an elder and a deacon of First Presbyterian Church, as a past president of the Rivanna Garden Club and as a past board member of Camp Holiday Trails, Family Service, Inc., Thomas Jefferson United Way, Ronald McDonald House, Charlottesville-University Symphony Orchestra, the Junior League of Charlottesville (Recipient of Sustainer Award for Volunteerism) and the Edgar and Eleanor Shannon Foundation. Jane was also a member of The Contemporary Club of Albemarle, the Odyssey Club, Farmington Country Club, the Albemarle Antiquarians Club and the Monticello Cabinet. Jane made everyone around her feel good. She took none of life's gifts for granted, and she relished those gifts with genuine enthusiasm and exuberance. She knew when to inject herself into a situation and when to stay on the sidelines. As a result, she always made every situation she encountered better. She loved her family dearly and lived a good life. At her core, she was friendly, humble, fun and kind. And she was funny well-known for her countless idioms and expressions like "that baby is kicking up shindy" or "that man was tighter than Dick's hatband." Jane was a treasure, and those who knew her were truly blessed. Jane's family extends its heartfelt gratitude to Jane's exceptional caregivers at UVA Medical Center and the Healthcare Division at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. In light of the ongoing pandemic, a memorial service for Jane will be held at a later date in Charlottesville, but you may share a memory of her now at hillandwood.com. If inclined, you may make a gift in Jane's memory to Camp Holiday Trails, 400 Holiday Trails Lane, Charlottesville, Va. 22903.
