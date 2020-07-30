KEYS-CHAVIS, Edna Elizabeth, 66, of Chester, Virginia, departed this life on July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wirt Keys and Virginia Burrell. She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Mickia Hemingway and Bree - a Maltese fur baby; sisters, Genevieve Burrell, Mildred Gray and Yvonne Keys; brothers, Lewis Burrell, Linwood and William Keys; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Del. Delores McQuinn, eulogist. Live streaming will be available on March's website. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial
