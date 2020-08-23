KING, Carol Wilshere Coffman, 75, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020. Carol was welcomed into the loving arms of her parents, Carlton and Eileene Wilshere; her son, James Carlton Coffman "Jay"; and her sister, Patricia Roberts Yager. Carol is survived by her sister, Sheila Royce (Norm); nieces, Martie, Michelle, Mandy and Marsha; four great-nephews and four great-nieces, all whom she adored. Carol was most happy when she was surrounded by her family, friends and animals. Carol retired after a career in banking with Wells Fargo. Services will be private. Online condolences at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
