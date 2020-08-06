KING, Jerome Delaware Sr., known by most as "Jerry," departed this life August 1, 2020. Surviving are his mother, Shirley King; sons, Deiran Green, Jerome King Jr. and Carlos King; brothers, Marcus King, James King and Torrey King; three grandchildren, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Saturday, August 8, 12 to 3 p.m. and where a service will take place at 3 p.m. Interment at a later date in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
