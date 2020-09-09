KLEIN, Kathryn Gouldin, of Richmond, passed away September 7, 2020, following a decades-long battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey S. Gouldin; and her sister, Janice G. Mundie. She is survived by her mother, Margaret G. Gouldin; and two daughters, Amy K. Klein and Keri L. Geiger (Jacob). Kathryn grew up in Sparta, Va.; graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in 1974; and was a single parent and a devoted mother who raised her daughters into the strong women she always knew they would be. Services will be private.