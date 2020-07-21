KNIGHTON, Margaret N., 78, of Montpelier, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, June Stanley; and son, Wayne. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Percy W. "PW"; four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Margaret was an employee of Hanover County Schools for nearly 30 years and retired as a cafeteria manager; and was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland. A graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, at St. Peter's United Methodist Church Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 15599 Mountain Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. Online condolences at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial
