KNORR, Sarah Elizabeth Oliver, 65, died peacefully on July 16, 2020, after a long illness. Sarah was a fierce and tender-hearted advocate for people, animals, the environment, social justice, the arts and more. Her professional career gave her the perfect platform to live out her values as she advocated for those who really needed an advocate- during recent years working for the Commonwealth of Virginia at Community Rehabilitation Case Management Services in the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services. Early in her career, she was able to bring people and the arts together on an intimate level at Cultural Experiences Unlimited in Norfolk, Va. She then worked tirelessly to help folks gain access to assistive technology at the Virginia Assistive Technology System. Sarah grew up in Virginia Beach as a part of a large extended family including her parents (now deceased), Stanley and Alvis Moore Oliver. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth H. Knorr; and her children and grandchildren, Heather Knorr and Alba (Carrboro, N.C.) and Daniel Knorr, Amy and Emilyn Moon (Lake Tahoe, Calif.); as well as three sisters, Ginger Smith (Bill/Williamsburg Va.), Anne Shotwell (Bob/Glen Allen, Va.) and Jean Klughart (Kevin/Denton, Texas); and too many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to count. In Sarah's office and home there were always feathers, rocks and shells to bring to mind her love of nature. In her emails there were poems by Mary Oliver, Mark Nepo and others, as well as links to the best of what she'd heard on NPR. In her car there were books and CDs for herself and for her devoted chosen family members- well-loved sisters and brothers from other fathers and mothers. Her love of art was expressed by the art she bought and displayed from emerging artists and by the art she wore- jewelry and clothing that expressed who she was and what she loved. And always...always in the back of Sarah's mind there was a thoughtful essay, story or poem that she was composing. Many of those who loved Sarah feel that they will continue to know and love her and that somehow she'll connect her friends and family members in a way that the dance will go on, with her cheering us on from the sidelines. If you'd like to make a donation in Sarah's memory, please choose an organization that supports some of her core values: racial and social justice, disability rights, access to the arts, environmental causes, end-of-life care or animal rights.View online memorial
