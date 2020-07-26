KOCH, Sarah Marie Denzler, 103, passed away July 23, 2020, at Savannah Cove Nursing Home in Altamonte Springs, Florida. Marie was predeceased by her husband for 65 years, Johnnie; as well as her parents and several brothers and sisters. Marie is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth (Larry); sons, Larry (Eve) and Buddy (Kathy); grandchildren, Chad (Anne), Brett (Nancy), Sarah (Mark), Kelly (Deke), Archer (Maite'), Laura and Lori; and several great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and one sister, Audrey Cloninger. Arrangements by Woody Funeral Home, with a memorial service to be determined at a later date.View online memorial
