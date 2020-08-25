KOONCE, Elizabeth H. "Betty" White, 80, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen Graham White and Mildred Epes White. Betty is survived by her husband, John Franklin Koonce Jr.; brother-in-law, Donald Koonce (Barbara); nieces and great-nieces and nephews, David and Cara McDaniel, Amy and Jason Chestnutt, Ella McDaniel, Henry and William Chestnutt. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va., 23824. Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blackstone Presbyterian Church, 301 Church Street, Blackstone, Va. 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
KOONCE, ELIZABETH "BETTY"
View online memorial