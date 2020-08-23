KRASH, Esomor, owner of the highly regarded Washington, D.C. clipping service, Press Intelligence, died from complications of a stroke on August 10, 2020, in Richmond, Va., where he resided with his wife, Elliott, of 52 years. Born in Salt Lake City in 1931, Ese grew up in Cheyenne with his parents, two siblings and his beloved puppy which his father, Hyman Krash, the lone Rabbi in Wyoming, allowed him to keep even though dogs were unacceptable in Orthodox homes. Ese's love of animals remained and he was rarely without pets again. After graduating from the University of Chicago with a focus in literature and writing, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. His talents were quickly identified and he rose rapidly through the ranks to become Master Sergeant Krash - a distinguished rank in less than two years of enlistment. While pursuing an advanced degree in Madison, Wisconsin, he and a friend started a business to stave off the long hungry study-nights of their fellow students. They partnered with a small eatery downtown and made a deal to deliver the then little-known, "pizzas" to the dorms. As it became a hit, they sold the burgeoning business to an investor for what seemed a tidy sum for grad students. Leaving Madison, Ese moved to Washington, D.C. in the early '60s, where his brother and parents then lived. He joined Press Intelligence which served the needs of businesses, lobbyists, members of Congress and others by providing a packet of clippings on a subject of their interest to their desks early every morning. In a few years, Ese was managing the large staff and then went on to become president and owner for about 30 years. Upon retiring, he and Elliott moved to Maui for a 12-year adventure, improving their property and hosting many visitors to their home and gardens. Upon returning to Richmond, Va., to be closer to family, they took many leisurely trips to favorite places in Europe, spending weeks exploring the city or countryside. His lifetime of curiosity and interest with current affairs kept Ese busy and engaged throughout his retirement years as he kept up with politics, books, cars and his animals. He always had a wry comment on events and was a great conversationalist and friend. He is survived by his wife, Elliott; brother, Abe (Joan) of Chevy Chase, Md.; son, Ethan (Elizabeth); and grandchildren, Eric and Eli of Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Hadassah; and parents, Hyman and Florence. A private graveside service with military honors was held at Richmond Jewish Cemetery within Greenwood Memorial Gardens on August 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Public Radio, www.NPR.org; the National Wildlife Federation, www.nwf.org; Goochland Community Cats, www.goochlandcommunitycats.org; or the charity of your choice.
