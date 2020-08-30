KULP, Menno Richard "Dick," 97, of Richmond, passed away August 21, 2020. He was married to and is survived by his wife of 70 years, June Kulp; children, Rosemary Kulp, Kathleen Gordon, Patricia Kulp (Stan Clayton), Michele Kulp, Richard Kulp, Stephen Kulp (Maria), Tim Kulp, Jeff Kulp (Petra) and Elizabeth Kirsch, who was his youngest and favorite child; grandchildren, Elijah and Phineas Krisch, Joe Escamilla (Velma), Monic Mull (Bryan), Kristine Kulp and her significant other, JP Kostecki, Charlie Kulp, Rennie Clayton (Seana) and by ever-wandering Christopher Gordon; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Escamilla, Benjamin and Penelope Mull, Ethan and Ronan Clayton. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A live stream is available at www.Blileys.com, where online condolences may be made to the family. Burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to your local food bank.
