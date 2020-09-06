KUNKA, Antoinette Morris. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Antoinette "Annie" Morris Kunka, VaARNG, 40, of Blackstone, Va., formerly of New Martinsville, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. In 1999, she enlisted in the U.S. Army, and rose to the rank of Sergeant (E-5). In 2002, she transitioned in the Virginia Army National Guard. In 2010, she graduated from the Warrant Officer Candidate School in Indianapolis, Ind., and was a Supply Systems Warrant Officer for the Directorate of Logistics (G4) of the VaARNG at Ft. Pickett. Her awards included: The Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, The National Defense Service Medal, The Global War on Terror Service Medal and The Emergency Service Ribbon of the Virginia Army National Guard. Annie was also a member of American Legion Post 50 of Crewe, Va. She is survived by her fiance, Patrick Donnelly; and Patrick's mother, Patricia Donnelly of Dinwiddie, Va.; a loving mother to her daughter, Alyssa Layne Kunka of Blackstone; her father, Jesse Tom Morris; her mother, Cathy Morris, both of New Martinsville, W.Va.; two sisters, Tonya Cline and Bridget Griffin; and a brother, Ronald Ross, all of West Virginia. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, Va. 23824. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, Va. 23002, with military honors. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com