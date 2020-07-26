KYKER, Ann C. Longtime Northern Neck resident Ann C. Kyker, 93, of Heathsville, Va., passed away July 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by husband of 38 years, Donald Payne Kyker Sr.; and their beloved sons, Donald Jr. and Stephen Kyker. She is survived by daughters-in-law, Barbara Kyker (Donald Jr.), Amelia Kyker (Stephen); grandchildren, Lindsay Kyker-Leavitt and husband, Richard, Brandon Kyker and wife, Ashley, Justin Kyker; and great-grandson, Colin Leavitt. She is also survived by beloved sisters-in-law, Juanita "Puggy" Cooper (James), Betty Kyker (Benjamin Franklin) and Betty Taylor; as well as several nieces and nephews. Retired from government service, she was an active member of the Bay Quarter Shores community and Fairfields United Methodist Church, and was always an avid gardener and bird enthusiast. A memorial service in Heathsville, Va., will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 82, Callao, Va. 22435. The online guestbook is available at www.moneyandking.com.View online memorial
