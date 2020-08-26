LACKS, Myrtle C. Logan, 90, of Henrico, departed this life Friday, August 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; husband, Willie Lacks Jr.; children, Leroy Logan, Cornelius Lacks, Diane Lacks, Carol Lomax; and grandson, Teddy Jr.; and all of her siblings. She leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Carolyn Lacks Fowler (Theodore Sr.); son, Oscar Lacks (Berlette); 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Joseph Lomas Jr.; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020. Celebration of Life service, 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, with live streaming on the website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
