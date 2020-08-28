LALL, Myra (Meena), 83 years old, of Richmond, Va., passed away on August 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. Myra is survived by her three sons, Sanjiv, Sharad and Amarjit; and a large extended family in the Richmond area. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Ajit Lall. She moved to Richmond in 1970 from New Delhi with her husband and sons to join her siblings and parents, who all migrated here from India in the 1960s. She attended Vanderbilt University's Peabody Graduate School on a scholarship, receiving her degree in 1958. Upon graduation she returned to India, eventually getting married in 1961. She lovingly devoted her life to her husband and children. In spite of her slight frame and gentle, loving personality, she was tough, surviving two different cancers, many, many other conditions and even COVID-19, to eventually succumb to advanced heart disease. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30, at Affinity Funeral Home (2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294) from 3 to 5:30 p.m. A graveside funeral service and interment will be held at 11:30 a.m. on August 31, at Forest Lawn Cemetery (4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222). We will adhere to social distancing and masks (provided) at both events. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Myra Lall to the Bon Secours Richmond Healthcare Foundation, bsvaf.org. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
LALL, MYRA
View online memorial