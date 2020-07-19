LAMBERT, Wallace Glenn, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 10, 2020, with his loving wife, Lois Frederick, by his side. Wallace was born to his beloved father, "Captain" Ben Lambert and his mother, Gladys Benton Lambert on July 26, 1931, in Newnan, Georgia. As a child growing up during World War II, and with his father as the Warden of the local prison, Wallace saw the best and the worst in people. And although he faced many challenges and tragic events, Wallace lived a full life of hard work, love, learning and adventure. Following in the footsteps of his father, Wallace worked his way up to the position of Deputy Director of the Georgia Department of Corrections. After retiring from this position, Wallace and his family moved to Mexico City for over a year, before moving to Austin, Texas. After his youngest child graduated high school, Wallace relocated to Richmond, Virginia to pursue his love of history and there began a second career as a jail compliance auditor for the Virginia Department of Corrections until his retirement at age 79. Although his pursuit of higher education was curtailed early in life, Wallace would go on to earn a BGS from VCU and a master's degree in humanities from the University of Richmond. However, the best thing that came out of his University experience was meeting Lois Frederick in one of his classes at VCU. Wallace was an avid researcher of the American Civil War, as well as World Wars I and II. His children "fondly" remember creating grave rubbings at Civil War cemeteries during long trips to battlefields with a family of five in a Volkswagen Bug. These road trips always started at 3 a.m. with lights on and a hearty "rise and shine." During these trips, Wallace would respond to his children's whines of "Daddy, I'm hungry" with a "Glad to meet you, I'm Wally." He would eventually stop and grab a bag of Krystal burgers and Cokes or A&W frosty root beers and hotdogs. Always impatient to get on with life, Wallace often jingled the change in his pockets as a "subtle" sign that whatever he wanted was taking too long. Wallace met his match in Lois who tempered Wallace's tendency to worry, his impatience and his desire to have things his way. Wallace, an only child, shared many happy memories with Lois' large family. Both Wallace and Lois had a passion for travel. They traveled throughout the world, including Russia, where he swore he was forced to eat "gruel." Shortly upon their return to the U.S., Russia had a mini revolution, which his children are convinced he somehow instigated. Wallace and Lois generously shared their love of travel with their extended family, taking trips to Europe and beyond. Wallace and his children all visited the grave of Wallace's beloved Uncle Jim Lambert in Normandy, France, where he died during World War II. Another of Wallace's hobbies was growing cacti and succulents, a passion which he passed on to his daughter, Heather, who claims she has no room for any more, but still spends hours at the plant nursery whenever she is in Austin. He also shared his early love of baseball with his daughter, Leslie, who remembers fondly the trip to see the Atlanta Braves and "Chief Knock-a Homa." In the early seventies, Wallace and his teenage son, Sam, had many "discussions" regarding the proper length of Sam's hair. Miraculously, Sam won this battle and as a graduation gift, was sent backpacking through Europe with his hair looking decidedly "cool." Wallace loved books and was an avid reader; never without a book by his side. He was also a champion napper, usually while "watching" war documentaries on the History Channel. But as he would always say, it was fine for him to sleep through the show as he already knew how the story ended. Wallace (aka Glenn, Dad, Daddy, GrandpaL, DoDa and Pseudo-Pa) was preceded in death by his father, mother; uncle, Jim Lambert; grandson, Brandon Irwin; good friend, Reese Robbins; and first wife, Katie Elinor Lambert. He is survived by his loving and patient companion and wife, Lois Frederick; son, Simon David (Sam) Lambert and daughter-in-law, Evelyn Tumlin Lambert, of Villa Rica, Georgia; daughter, Leslie Gail Lambert Savage of Austin, Texas; daughter, Heather Glynn Lambert Treadwell and son-in-law, Gary Treadwell, of Fort McKavett, Texas; daughter, Julianne Roth Irwin and son-in-law, Dan Irwin, of Aurora, Colorado; daughter, Cindy Roth Hicks and son-in-law, Jimmy Hicks, of Mechanicsville, Virginia; son, Carter Roth Jr. of Richmond, Virginia; and grandchildren, Kersey Lambert Rodriguez and husband, Wellington Rodriguez; Kelly Lambert Hayden and husband, Matt Hayden; Bennett and William Treadwell; Sam and wife, Brittany Irwin; Clay and Travis Shoaf; and great-grandchildren, Madison and Sammy Baxter, Elliot Rodriguez and Liam Morales. A special thanks to Lois' daughter, Cindy Hicks, for always providing loving support and assisting Lois and Wallace, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will be holding a celebration of Wallace's life to share stories and memories. May God grant his family and many friends the grace and strength to live without Wallace here on earth.View online memorial
