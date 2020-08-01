LANGE, WILLIAM "BILL"

LANGE, William Edward "Bill," 75, of Midlothian, went to watch baseball's Opening Day on the big screen in Heaven, July 23, 2020. Born in Petersburg, he was the son of Alphonso Lange Sr. and Helen Elko Lange. Bill served in the Army in counterintelligence, obtained a Bachelor of Arts in history from RPI and a Master of Political Science from the University of Maryland. Bill retired from the Library of Virginia, after 35 years of service as an Archivist. He attended St. Edward Catholic Church. Bill was a dedicated volunteer for years at local hospitals and recently with the Richmond Animal League. He will always be remembered for his selfless spirit, kind heart and inquisitive nature. He filled his days with a love of his family and friends, his dogs, baseball, reading and history. Bill is survived by his son, Brian Lange and wife, Charlotte Lange, of Midlothian; and stepson, Brandon Blair of Richmond. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alphonso Lange Jr. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113. His committal and final resting place will ultimately be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond Animal League at www.RAL.org or the Virginia Historical Society at www.virginiahistory.org. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…