LANHAM, Lewis, died September 7, 2020, at his home after a long and valiant battle with heart disease. Lewis was born in Varina and was the son of Lewis and Mildred Lanham. Lewis' brother, Ray died in 1966. He is survived by his sister, Cheryl, Stan. Lewis met Ruth Ann Weaver in August of 1961. They were married June 23, 1962. They were married 58 years. Lewis grew up loving baseball. He graduated Vice President of his class and was later in the Air Force during the Berlin crisis. Lewis graduated from Richmond Professional Institute and served in the Air Force at Langley Field. He pitched baseball at RPI. Lewis was an avid reader; reading the Bible through at least five times. His love for reading was a huge part of his life. Lewis received Christ at an early age and he grew and grew in the faith. Lewis and Ruth read the Bible and prayed together daily. They reared three children, Kevin, Adrianne and Robbie three beautiful blondes. Lewis worked with three-year-olds in Sunday school and was especially partial to little girls and he served them well. He was a soft-spoken man and tenderhearted most of the time. His love of music was and is eternal, singing in weddings, choir and solos. Lewis really loved Les Miserables, but mostly Christian music. In his retirement, he began, for the first time to love yard work. He loved cutting his own bushes and filling his bird feeders. He was a part of some great churches, West End Baptist in Petersburg, Bon Air Baptist, Clover Hill Assembly and West End Assembly of God. We'd like to thank all who helped him in his final earthly days, Bo and Rhonda Ivey, Cookie Ellis; and many other caregivers, Barbara Kamanda and Jasmine; and my dear friend, Edith Louis from Barbados. The family would also like to thank Daven and Alexa, the rescue workers and the neighbors. Give in memory of Lewis where the Holy Spirit leads you, as Lewis is eternally blessed now to be with Jesus. There will be a graveside service on Friday, September 11, at 2 p.m. at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, 2950 New Market Road, Richmond, Va. 23231. Dr. H. Robert Rhoden will be officiating. Lewis will be buried next to his grandfather, whom he called Pa.