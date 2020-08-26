LaNIER, Erlean Pritchard, age 92, formerly of Weeksville, N.C., died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Richmond, Va. A native of Pasquotank County, she was born October 9, 1927, to the late Clyde Pritchard and Thelma Jackson Pritchard. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Charles Eldridge LaNier. She graduated from Weeksville High School and attended Salem Baptist Church in her younger years. She became a sales associate, specializing in shoe sales, and worked for Belk Tyler in Elizabeth City, Russell & Holmes in Norfolk, Va. and Lu-Henri Shoes in Washington, N.C. She was well known among friends and family for her loving kindness and a deep love of chocolate. She was a loving daughter, wife and a devoted mother and will be deeply missed. Mrs. LaNier is survived by her daughter, Beth Page LaNier of Richmond, Va. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Eleanor LaNier Morton (John) and Belle LaNier. She is also survived by her lifelong best friend and first cousin, Ann Jennings Lewis; along with many other special Jackson cousins. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews; with special attention from her nephew, David and his wife, Jean. She was preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Lee Pritchard; and sister-in-law, Evelyn LaNier Bankos. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. George Roberson. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at her Richmond, Va., home at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Arlington, Va. 22202. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, N.C., is serving the LaNier family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
