LARDIZABAL, TERESITA

LARDIZABAL, Ms. Teresita Orena, died peacefully at her home, Goat Hill Farm in Manakin, Virginia, on July 12, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Terry was born on October 15, 1938, in Pangasinan, Philippines. She was preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Marciana Lardizabal; and her siblings, Sally, Tiburio and Manuel. She is survived by her brothers, Abraham, Narcisco, Lorenzo and Crispin; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Terry began her career working at the U.S. John Hay Air Base in Baguio, Philippines. In 1992, she immigrated to the United States. One of the proudest moments of her life was gaining her U.S. citizenship, and she was a great American. Terry was extremely close to her wonderful family in the Philippines, as well as her Brockenbrough family in Virginia. All who knew her said she was one of the kindest and loveliest individuals they have ever known. A private service will be held at her home, Goat Hill Farm.
