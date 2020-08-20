LASKY, Sharon Kissinger, passed away on February 1, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born on December 6, 1944, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of Lois Mae Gragg Kissinger and Col. (USMC) Guy H. Kissinger Jr. She grew up in northern Virginia outside Washington, D.C., before moving to Savannah, Georgia, after completing the eighth grade. Following graduation from Savannah Country Day School, she attended the University of Georgia. During her senior year, she moved to Richmond, Virginia, where her parents were living. Following marriage, she and her husband started a bridal salon, which offered full wedding photography services along with a full array of bridal gowns and bridesmaids dresses. Within a short time she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She was, however, able to do part-time volunteer work at St. Mary's Hospital. During the following decades, her worsening physical condition, along with other issues, resulted in a major decline in her quality of life. She eventually succumbed to her life here on earth, and is, at long last, experiencing peace and joy in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved parents. She is survived by her sister, Martha Kissinger Donnelly (Bruce) of Atlanta, Georgia; nephews, Mark Gadrix (Valerie) and daughter, Maddie, Chris Gadrix (Emily), all of Atlanta; and niece, Allison Spampanato (David) and sons, Leo and Gavin, of San Francisco, Calif. A small memorial service will be held in the Memorial Garden of Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, 7000 Park Ave., Richmond, Virginia 23226.