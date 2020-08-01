LATHAM, BRENDA "GRAMS"

LATHAM, Brenda W. "Grams," passed away on July 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Latham Jr.; her daughter, Victoria L. Tumblin; her sister, Joyce Eades; and her brother, Dale Whitlock. She is survived by her brother, Ellis "Billy Boy" Whitlock; son, Brandon L. Cooper (Jessica); her daughters, Hope Martin (Gene), Heather Reynolds (Robert), Karen Sterkel; sister-in-law, Martha Whitlock; 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Brenda was a loving mama, gramma, sister, aunt and friend! She was a vivacious social butterfly and a multi-talented woman! She was highly involved with her church and other civic organizations. She will be sorely missed. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, August 3, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va., where a rosary service will be held at 5:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 noon Tuesday, August 4, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229, with interment to follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery. During this time, it is required that all guests wear facial coverings, practice social distancing and will have their temperature taken upon arrival. The family requests that anyone who has knowingly been exposed to COVID-19, has tested positive for COVID-19, is running a fever or has any of the other signs of COVID, please do not attend the visitation or service in person. Friends are encouraged to watch a livestream of the Mass which can be found at blileys.com. If you will be attending Mass, you must pre-register at www.stmarysrichmond.org.View online memorial
Service information
Aug 4
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Saint Mary Catholic Cruch
9505 Gayton Road
Richmond, VA 23229
9505 Gayton Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Aug 3
Visitation
Monday, August 3, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 3
Rosary
Monday, August 3, 2020
5:45PM
5:45PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary begins.
