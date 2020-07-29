LAWHORN, Nathaniel "Nathan" Isaac, 29, of Hanover, Virginia, departed this world to live with his Lord Jesus on July 20, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 30, at Faith Landmarks Ministries, 8491 Chamberlayne Rd., Richmond, Va., starting at 2 p.m. Nathan was a giver; his passion was helping others. If you gave something to Nathan, you had to be prepared that he would give it to someone else who needed it more. We will remember Nathan for his joy, kindness, hard work, infectious smile and his incredibly big heart. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Nathan's Passion Project" through www.NathansPassionProject.org to be used for building wells and providing fresh living water to people in need around the world. Nathan is survived by his parents, Wayne and Kim Lawhorn; siblings, Melody Lawhorn Perkins (Adam) (Michael Wayne), Melissa Lawhorn, Jonathan Lawhorn; grandmother, Loretta Paxson; and many other friends and family who love him.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
-
Tonight: George Floyd's family in Richmond to launch 'George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project' at Robert E. Lee statue