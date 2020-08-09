LAWSON, Robin R. (Martin), 59, of Richmond, Virginia, was called home peacefully on July 24, 2020. She was born to Robert and Delores Martin on January 5, 1961. Robin has been reunited in Heaven with her mother, Delores; as well as her grandparents, Ezra and Ethel Cundiff and Emmett and Lorine Martin. She is survived by her father, Robert and stepmother, Rena; husband, Kenneth, his daughter, Nicole and her children; her daughter, Amanda; brother, Chris (Barbie); sister, Karen; stepsiblings, Susan and Bobby; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Waters Edge Church Yorktown on August 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend with proper face coverings. Robin wished, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the church's prison ministry. Donations can be made "In Memory of Robin Lawson" on the church's website, by check or on the day of her celebration to Waters Edge Church. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News Office.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
1,102 people were denied purchase of gun during first month of Va.'s new one-handgun-per-month law
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…