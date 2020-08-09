LAYMAN, Thomas

LAYMAN, Dr. Thomas Orville, DDS, 96, of Henrico, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He graduated from John Marshall High School and completed the "Rat Line" at VMI. Tom was called up for military service during WWII, serving with the legendary 8th Army Air Corps Bomb Group, serving in England. After the war, he graduated from University of Richmond and went on to MCV Dental School, graduating in 1952. He is survived by his sister, Joan McGee (Norman); nephew, Thomas Daniel Layman; nieces, Valerie J. Layman, Laurie M. Spiers (David) and Julie M. Middleton (Tim). He was a Past Master of Westhampton Lodge #302, AF & AM, member of the Scottish Rite KCCH & Guard and a 33rd Degree IGH. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. A private interment will be held in Westhampton Memorial Park. If you are ill or have concerns about potential exposure to pathogens, the family request online condolences be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VMI or the Childhood Language Center.

