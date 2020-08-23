LAYNE, Roger Thomas, 78, of Laurel, Va., passed away June 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Terry and Jack Ernest Layne; and is survived by his sister, Joan L. Hughes; two children, Kelley Chandler and Rodney Layne; several grandchildren, a niece and nephew and other loving family members. During his lifetime, he served in the Army Reserve, worked for the U.S. Postal Service, several service stations and did some lawn and maintenance work. Rest in peace.View online memorial
