LEE, Frances J., 88, of Richmond, died August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Lee. Surviving are her sister, Mildred L. Jackson of Philadelphia, Pa.; two brothers-in-law, Rev. Beverly Lee Jr. (Edwina) of Cleveland, Ohio and Alfred Lee (Edna) of Richmond, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Rev. Gladys Meekins and Alice Meekins of Richmond, Va.; nieces and nephews, devoted Nancy Bynum (David), Cornell Jackson of London, David, Carol and Diane Jackson of Philadelphia, Pa.; host of other relatives and devoted friends. Mrs. Lee was the proprietor of Cunningham Beauty Salon located at 311 North Second Street in Historic Jackson Ward. She was a faithful member of Woodland Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Va. and Trinity Baptist Church in Richmond, Va. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, August 19, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. A. Lincoln James officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
LEE, FRANCES
