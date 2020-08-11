LeROSEN, Robert Gene. On Saturday, August 8, 2020, Robert "Bob" Gene LeRosen, of Glen Allen, Virginia, loving husband, father and grandfather, peacefully passed away at age 74. Bob leaves behind family and friends who continue to carry his memory and love in their hearts. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Genene; his children, Scott, John, Robin, Rachel, Calla, Lauren and Jessie; his grandchildren, Shea, Quinn, Madison, Mason, Nisse, Luke, Finnegan and Adam; and his sister, Marsha. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Ruth LeRosen. Bob was born in Miami, Florida, where he spent much of his childhood. In his own words, "I was largely undirected in the academic area and the goal was just to finish high school and join the military as my father had done. By a quirk of fate during the summer of my high school graduation I was made aware of a college with a work study program that took chances on people like me." In a 10-year period, Bob would complete his bachelor's from Berry College, his master's and doctoral degrees from The American University, serve three years in the U.S. Army and begin his career in higher education. For the next 40 years, Bob continued his career in higher education as an achieved and loved Professor of Business at NOVA. Education saved him and he truly understood the value in learning. He dedicated himself to providing education to others, particularly his children. He was their biggest supporter in their academic achievements. Bob was a devoted family-man, the truest of friends and he never met a stranger. He loved hiking and camping with his children, reading (and debating), spending time with his beloved wife, building sandcastles on the beach with his grandchildren and sharing his love for cars, particularly Mustangs. He was an incredibly kind, hardworking and intelligent man who will be deeply missed. Services will be held at a later date at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
