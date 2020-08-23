LEVAY, Michael C., IV, "Mike," 61, of Henrico, passed away in his home with his loving wife by his side on August 17, 2020, after a heroic battle with liposarcoma. He was predeceased by his father, Michael C. Levay; his maternal grandparents, Samuel and Amelia Capoli; his paternal grandmother, Josephine Levay; his uncle, Robert Potter; and his brother-in-law Lawrence Passeck. Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Lynsie J. Levay; his mother, Dorothy Bateman; sister, Michelle Passeck; in-laws, Leslie Pressley (Paul), Stephen Sharnick (Maureen), Shawn Sharnick (Kellie); cousin (like a brother), Robert Potter (Annette); Lisa Roy (Chuck); aunts and uncles, Gus Capoli (Marie), Lillian Potter, Aunt DD Chirimbes; nephews and nieces, Lawrence Passeck (Kaitlyn May), Megan Merritt (Paul), Keith Passeck, Jessica Pressley, Justin Pressley (Kim), Stephen (Michelle), Connor, Bridget, Caitlin, Brian, Matthew and Jeffrey Sharnick; several great-nieces and nephews (with two more on the way); and beloved critters, Jack (17-year-old beagle) and Elijah Francis (faithful cat). Mike was blessed with the best friends in the world, too numerous to mention, who along with family and hospice staff who were dedicated to assuring his comfort and happiness. Mike's radio career as an announcer, production director and award-winning copy writer spanned over 30 years- Bridgeport, Conn. (WEZN), New York City (WPAT), Richmond, Va. (WTVR/lite 98, K95, Oldies, The WOLF). Mike's rolling Rs are well-known to hockey fans, as Mike was the voice of the Richmond Renegades throughout their tenure. Mike was most recently employed by Interactive Financial Marketing Group, LLC and the University of Richmond, where he enjoyed his role as the public address announcer for Richmond Spiders football and basketball. Mike was a consummate professional, faithful friend and family man, lover of sports- "Go Yankees!", brilliant mind and sharp wit. We will miss the laughter. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Michael's Catholic Church, Glen Allen. If attending, you must register at saint-mikes.org/funeralmass. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts in Michael's name to the Sarcoma Foundation of America. An athletic scholarship at U of R in Michael's name is pending.