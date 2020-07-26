LEVINE, Jerome "Jerry" Norton, 90, of Henrico, departed from this life on July 21, 2020, just 10 days short of his 91st birthday. Jerry lived in Richmond for over 60 years, and was married to Annette Marks Kaplan, who predeceased him. Jerry worked for Ford Motor Company for decades, loved stamp collecting, world travel and most sports, including the Washington Redskins. After retirement, Jerry found joy as a faithful volunteer for several area hospitals. Survivors include his only child, Holly Walker of Murrell's Inlet, S.C.; grandsons, Tyler Walker of Columbia, S.C. and Kyle Walker of Fort Mill, S.C.; nephew, John (Holly) Markhoff of Richmond, Va.; nieces, Nancy Markhoff of Roanoke, Va. and Barbara Mirisola of Boynton Beach, Fla.; as well as six great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or Congregation Beth Ahabah.View online memorial
