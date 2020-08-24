LEWIS, Annie "Pauline" Thompson, 80, of Richmond, died August 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon Raymond and Louise Thompson. Surviving are her daughter, Miranda Lewis; four sons, Kevin Sr., Jerry, Gregory and Tony Lewis; two grandchildren, Kevin Lewis (Courtney) and Jaquan Morris; great-granddaughter, Samirah Lewis; brother, Ray Thompson; three sisters, Betty Johnson, Elsie Taylor and Evelyn Garner (Leon); eight nieces, five nephews; sister-in-law, Agnes Thompson; brother-in-law, Waverly Dandridge; other relatives and friends. She retired from C & P Telephone Company. She was a faithful member of Westwood Baptist Church for 54 years, where she was a member of the choir and served on the Discipleship and Pastor Care ministries. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, August 25, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 26, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
