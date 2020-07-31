LEWIS, Anthony Allen, 63, of Richmond, departed this life on July 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Vernita Lewis; son, Anthony Allen Lewis Jr.; daughter, Nicole Cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020.View online memorial
