LEWIS, Bernard C. Sr., 92, of Henrico, departed this life Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Inez Lewis; son, Bernard C. Lewis Jr. He was the last surviving member of the first African American Firefighters in the City of Richmond (Engine Company #9). He retired from the United States Postal Service in 1989 after 26 years of service. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Patricia; daughters, Bernetta Washington, Bernice Carson (Rev. Norwood); son, Bernell Lewis (Ellen); devoted daughter-in-law, Arnette Sampson; sister-in-law, Joan White; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum, where a walk through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020. A private Celebration of Life service, Friday, September 4, 2020.
LEWIS, BERNARD
