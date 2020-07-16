LEWIS, Sherman Jr., 68, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Memoral service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the March Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com and at the family's request there will not be a repast celebration.View online memorial
Tags
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
After calling publicly for an investigation, Mayor Stoney tells police he saw nothing criminal in officer's actions
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…