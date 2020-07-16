LEWIS, SHERMAN JR.

LEWIS, Sherman Jr., 68, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Memoral service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the March Funeral Home. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com and at the family's request there will not be a repast celebration.

