LEYNES, Mr. Bernhardt Crevasse "Bud" Jr., died peacefully on July 3, 2020. We honor the life Bud lived as a dutiful son, husband, father, grandfather, scholar and proud native Floridian. He was born in Archer, Florida on September 30, 1932, to Laurene Lindsey and Bernhardt Crevasse Leynes. Bud and his sister, Margaret Lynette Leynes Lewis (who predeceased her brother) were raised in Tallahassee. He earned his bachelor's degree in math at Florida State University in 1954 and then served in the Air Force until 1956. He returned to FSU to earn his master's degree in geography. In 1959, he was hired by the Division of Industrial Development and Planning and moved to Richmond to begin his 32-year career with the Commonwealth of Virginia. He worked in several departments until 1981 when he became the Director of Soil and Water Conservation. He was appointed the first Director of the Department of Conservation and Historic Resources in 1985. He was reappointed under several different Virginia governors and retired as Director of Conservation and Recreation in 1991. He considered himself a proud adoptive son of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Bud was a Christian man who was a devoted husband to his wife, Margaret (Margie); and a loving father to five children, Perry Leynes Jones, Leanne Raynor, Matthew Leynes (Allison), Sueane Raynor and P. Andrew Leynes (Jennifer); and six grandchildren, Jedidiah and Tula Jones, Owen, Jacob and River Leynes and Henry Ross-Clunis. Bud enjoyed many hobbies, including his second home on the Rappahannock River, boating and cars. He was a Seminole booster, leader in the Richmond FSU club and a positive influence on all who knew him. Due to the pandemic, the family is holding a private service and will consider an event to celebrate Bud's life when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to The Nature Conservancy Virginia or Bon Air Presbyterian Church.View online memorial
