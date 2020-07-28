LIGGON, Gus Jr., 90, of Chesterfield, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Midlothian. Cherishing his memory are a daughter, Amy Dailey (Wade); sons, Gus Liggon III (India) and Stephen Liggon Sr. (Carolyn); stepdaughter, Charlene Marilla (Minnard); stepson, Reggie Vines; seven grandchildren, eight-great grandchildren; brothers, Rev. Dr. Garland B. Liggon Sr., Mallom Liggon Sr. (Marva) and William Liggon Sr. (Kathy); sisters, Bessie Boyd and Viola Terry; and a vast number of other loving relatives and caring friends. His remains rest at Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1304 N. Main St., Chase City, Va., where viewing will be held on Wednesday, from 2 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 5120 Highway 47, Chase City, Va., with Rev. Dr. Garland B. Liggon Sr. delivering the eulogy. Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisfhc.com.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 29
Public Viewing
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Giles-Harris Funeral Home
1304 N. Main St.
Chase City, VA 23924
Guaranteed delivery before the Public Viewing begins.
Jul 30
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 30, 2020
10:00AM
Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery
5120 Highway 47
Chase City, VA 23924
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.