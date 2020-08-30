LILLY, Richard, age 69, of Richmond, departed this life August 24, 2020. He is survived by one sister, Diane Lilly; nieces and nephews, Sherrill (Tyrell), O'Kelly (Sakira) and Donuell (Shemika) Lilly; a host of cousins, among them, Karen Isaac; and other relatives and friends, among them a godson, Alvin Nixon. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday. Dr. Rebecca Griffin officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:15 p.m. Monday.View online memorial