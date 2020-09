Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

LOCKHART, Joshua Deshon, departed this life September 3, 2020. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 3 to 7 p.m. and where an invitation only funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12, at 12:30 p.m. www.hwdabney.com