LOCKHART, Tabitha Noel, 30, died July 25, 2020, in Henrico, Virginia. She was born September 21, 1989, in Charlotte, N.C., the daughter of Alicia Chestnut and Scott Moysan. Stepdaughter of Donald King. Tabitha attended Radford University at 18 years old and made the Dean's list multiple times. She married her husband, Tim Lockhart, in 2018, and they spent two years together before she left this earth the evening of July 25, 2020. Tabitha was a light in many people's lives and had a smile that lit up the darkest of rooms. She was everyone's shoulder to cry on, and the best advice giver. She was a true natural "smarty pants," she had amazing grades in high school and in college, and she didn't have to try very hard. Tabitha could fix any electronic you handed her and her cat was her baby. Brunch with her friends was the one thing she always looked forward to. She was a unique person and there will never be another woman like her. She was predeceased be her pawpaw, Barry Moysan; and her brother, Scotty Moysan. In addition to her husband and all three of her parents; she is survived by grandmothers, Karen Ingram and Eva Treece; her brothers, R.J. Davis and Brandon Ayers; her sisters, Corina Parks, Kendra Copeland, Holly Maness, Sidney Cox, Angel Moysan, Ally King and Marina King; her aunt, Kim Maness; and her many nieces and nephews. There will be no service. If you would like to do something in remembrance of Tabitha, her favorite organization was the Humane Society and she would've loved to see donations to your local Humane Society.
