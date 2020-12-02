Hobson Lodge #23 F & A Masons will not convene a Lodge of Sorrow at its Temple, due to COVID-19 to pay its final tribute to our departed brother, Leon Wright. By order of: Greg Darrisaw, Worshipful Master Bro. Mark Perkins, Secretary
CLIFTON TAYLOR
