CLIFTON TAYLOR

Hobson Lodge #23 F & A Masons will not convene a Lodge of Sorrow at its Temple, due to COVID-19 to pay its final tribute to our departed brother, Leon Wright. By order of: Greg Darrisaw, Worshipful Master Bro. Mark Perkins, Secretary

