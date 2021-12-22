King David Lodge No. 28 will meet at Joseph Jenkins Funeral Home to pay the last tribute of respect to Josh Robinson Jr. Thursday at 1 p.m. 12/23/2021, other lodges are invited to attend. By order of Jerry Eberhardt W.M., Daryl Henley Secretary.
