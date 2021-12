Capital City Lodge #107 F&AM, P.H.A. will specially convene on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at King David Lodge #28 at 4000 Woody Drive, Richmond, Va., to pay our last tribute to Brother Dennis Roberts. Other lodges and orders are fraternally invited to attend. Anthony Streeter, Worshipful Master, P.M., Ronald Bolden, Secretary.