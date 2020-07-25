LOTH, Joseph Franklin "Poppy" Sr., 70, of Mechanicsville, went to his Heavenly feast on Friday, July 17, 2020. Joe's life was his wife, children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Linwood and Mary Grasberger Loth. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Rebecca Brault; children, Buffie Perrin, Joseph Franklin Loth Jr. (Lori); special stepchildren, Karen "Kip" Byrne (Brit) of Charlotte, N.C., Mary Elizabeth Brault, Frederic Arthur Brault III (Mary Beth) and Sarah Catherine Watson; 19 special grandchildren; three brothers, John, James and Gerald Loth; sister, Linda Schepker; and his beloved dog, Merri Christmas. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church (please see www.stannsashland.org for reservations), 105 S. Snead St., Ashland, Va. 23005. A celebration for all will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, https://www.stannsashland.org/Online-Giving or to Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org/donate.View online memorial
