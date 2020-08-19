LOVING, J. Travis, 45, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Travis will be remembered for his kindness, loyalty and honesty as well as a sense of humor, fun personality and love for others. He would always do things for other people when he realized what the other person needed. Travis was very humble, even though he was exceptionally intelligent and inquisitive when solving problems and diving in. He had many hobbies that he shared with his friends and family including: mead making, photography, astronomy, board games, comic books, hiking, camping, jeep adventures off road, music (especially heavy metal), Cowboys football and challenging friends and family to beat his high score on the arcade cabinet he built himself. Travis is survived by his soulmate, Erin Smith; mother, Martha Loving; son, Mitchell Loving; daughter, Katelynn Loving; and Tracie Grooms, mother of his children; Erin's children, Harrison, Sarah and Brendan. He is also survived by his sister, Michelle Morris; her husband, Jason; and two nephews, Zach and Brady Morris. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Loving. He also leaves behind many loving family and friends. Travis graduated from King William High School in 1993 as Valedictorian and graduated from JMU with a degree in Computer Science in 1997. Travis spent most of his career at the Federal Reserve in the field of Information Security. A visitation in his memory will be held at the B.W. White Funeral Home in Aylett, Virginia, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home in Bon Air at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a scholarship fund established for his two childrens' college education. Additional information can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/y3onedt6.